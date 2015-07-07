I've decided to stop writing DailyJS. It's part of my weekday ritual, and so it's a difficult decision to make, but it's time to move on to other things.

I love writing regularly, but mistakes have started to creep in that mean it's difficult for me to publish articles with the level of confidence that I'd like.

There's been a small community of contributors that have made DailyJS great and encouraged me to keep going since 2009, and the readers have always been friendly and fun to talk to. Thank you!

During my hiatus from blogging I'm going to help finish Node.js in Action, Second Edition. I really want it to be a solid and broad introduction to Node, so I'm excited about working on it.

I'm going to do other technical writing. I'm not sure what exactly, but if you're interested in working with me then you can find me at alex_young on Twitter.

If anyone wants to take over DailyJS then please get in touch!