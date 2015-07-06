NewSprint, Spectacle

NewSprint

NewSprint (GitHub: rodati/newsprint, License: MIT, npm: newsprint) from Rodati is a command-line Node tool for generating a mobile-friendly email based on Trello cards.

I use Trello for project management, and for a while I archived each week (or sprint) into a list so it was easy for management to see what we've completed recently. This process could be automated with NewSprint, by sending an email with card summaries. The emails look very nice, and I like the fact it uses a command-line tool with JSON files for configuration.

Spectacle

Ken Wheeler sent in Spectacle (GitHub: FormidableLabs/spectacle, License: MIT, spectacle), a React-powered presentation library.

With Spectacle you can write slides with JSX. It supports tags like <Deck> , <Slide> , and there are even layout tags for making text appear in the right place without too much fiddling about with CSS. Here's a very basic example of a slide:

export default class extends React.Component { render() { return ( <Deck> <Slide> <Text>Hello</Text> </Slide> </Deck> ) } }

It even supports a presenter view, so you can see the next side and the current time. If you're currently addicted to React then this will probably be preferable to messing around in Keynote/PowerPoint/etc.