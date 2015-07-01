On Monday the Node Long-term Support Working Group met to discuss plans for Node's future release schedule. The plan is described as a strawman LTS plan, meaning it's preliminary and hasn't yet been approved. There's a discussion on GitHub about it that I found through this Tweet (retweeted by @rvagg which is seemingly how I learn everything about io.js/Node):

Strawman Node.js LTS Schedule: https://t.co/oQ24AZRnVl — James M Snell (@jasnell) June 30, 2015

The plans are based on several assumptions -- again, nothing is official yet. One assumption is that the next major and officially supported Node release will be from the merged io.js/Node project, and will follow io.js's versioning. Subsequent major releases will be yearly, and will transition into maintenance after 18 months. There's a handy visualisation of the release schedule:

The author (James M Snell) just posted that 0.12 might see a slightly shorter 0.12 LTS release, so if you're (hypothetically) planning maintenance work based on these plans then you might want to take that into account. I very much hope this comes together, because a major Node release that includes io.js would be pretty exciting for server-side JavaScript programmers.